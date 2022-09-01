Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.58 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $480.82 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,702,117 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

