St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.80

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 121090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $10,663,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

