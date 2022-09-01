St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,050.74

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,050.74 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 1,053.97 ($12.74), with a volume of 376883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,107 ($13.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.12).

The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,573.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,271.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

