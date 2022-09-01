ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 698.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,205,000 after buying an additional 316,223 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 198.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. 6,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.