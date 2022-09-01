ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 15,098 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 6,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.