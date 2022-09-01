ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.84. 20,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,629. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average of $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

