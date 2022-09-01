ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.70. 14,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

