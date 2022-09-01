ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $387,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $107.89. 124,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

