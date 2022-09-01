ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 90,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

