ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.93. 26,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

