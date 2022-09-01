ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

MCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.