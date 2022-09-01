ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,379. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

