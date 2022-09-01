SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.75

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 167778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.41.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

About SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

