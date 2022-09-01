SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 12,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,773. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

