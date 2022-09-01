Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $96.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,379. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

