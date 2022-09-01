SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) is Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF makes up 3.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 4.98% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FISR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

