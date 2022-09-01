SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 628,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,375,397 shares.The stock last traded at $142.57 and had previously closed at $150.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

