SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 300,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

