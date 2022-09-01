SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.88

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.88 and last traded at $158.15, with a volume of 41952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

