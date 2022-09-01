SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,103. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

