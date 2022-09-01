SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.69. 191,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day moving average is $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

