Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

