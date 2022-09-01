Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $9.58 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

