Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,884 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 144,497 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $43,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,376 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,057. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.