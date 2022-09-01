Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.68

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 24277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

