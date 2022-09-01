Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 8.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 9,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,065. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

