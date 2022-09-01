Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Down 0.4 %

SONVY opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. Sonova has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Announces Dividend

Sonova Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.



Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

