Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3913 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

