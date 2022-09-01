Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical volume of 1,156 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 85,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,047. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

