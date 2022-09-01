Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Cap of $88,165.46

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $88,165.46 and $1,163.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000222 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

