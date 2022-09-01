Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$4.47. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 120,164 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$355.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,189,460. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 606,500 shares of company stock worth $2,808,562.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

