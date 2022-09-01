SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Cap of $57,151.14

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $57,151.14 and approximately $19,906.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

