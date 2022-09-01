Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.40

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 28796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Skillsoft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

