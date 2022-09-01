Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.89

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 49741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$504.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

