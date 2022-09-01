Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 633 call options.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.43. 52,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

