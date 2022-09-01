Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 599,304 shares.The stock last traded at $73.75 and had previously closed at $77.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

