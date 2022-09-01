Signify Health (SGFY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) recently:
- 8/30/2022 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Signify Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Signify Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – Signify Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $24.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Signify Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $21.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Signify Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $21.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Signify Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $14.00 to $24.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Signify Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
Signify Health Stock Up 0.4 %
Signify Health stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 87,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
