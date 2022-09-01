Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 21200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial cut their target price on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

