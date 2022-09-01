Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 21870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

