Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 21870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Stories
