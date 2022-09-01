SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SHPING has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $150,238.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

