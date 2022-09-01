Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expands By 7.9%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 207,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 40.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. Analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

