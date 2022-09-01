Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Drops By 9.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 161,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 28.4% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

DNAB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,740. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

