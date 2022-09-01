Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 9.1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

