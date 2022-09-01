Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Grows By 7.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

ITCB stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Itaú Corpbanca

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.