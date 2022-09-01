Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Drops By 10.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

