Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 13.1%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 972,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators
In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 145,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,152. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
