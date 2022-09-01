Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declines By 13.3%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

HTGC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 34,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,218. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

