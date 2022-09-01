Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rises By 11.5%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 178,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

