Short Interest in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Decreases By 6.7%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 7,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hanger has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $23.98.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

