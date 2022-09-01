Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expands By 7.1%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:FUL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

